Police search school for intruders

Police searched a village school after intruders were heard on its grounds.

Officers were called to St Peter’s C of E primary school in Henfield in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 3).

Eyewitnesses said several officers attended along with a police dog unit.

Police said they searched the school grounds but no intruders were found.

A police spokesman added: “It is not thought that whoever was in the grounds entered the building itself.”