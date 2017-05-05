Police warning after spate of car break-ins

Police in East Grinstead are warning car owners to ‘lock it or lose it’ following a spate of break-ins.

The break-ins happened between April 30 and May 1, said police.

Seven victims had come forward after their cars were broken into and a number of items had been stolen, added police.

PCSO Stephen Low said: “Officers will be out patrolling the area in an attempt to disrupt any opportunistic thieves who may be out and about trying their luck.

“We would like to remind all drivers to check their cars are locked and secure, especially at night, and to ensure that all valuables are removed from their car when they leave it unattended.”

Cars in Tower Close, St Michaels Road, The Timbers, Buckhurst Mead, Sackville Gardens, Halsford Green and Felbridge Close were all targeted.

Stolen items included money, mobile phones, camera equipment and an iPod.

For more information and guidance on how best to secure your vehicle click here.

