Police warning over theft of oil

A warning over thieves targeting fuel tanks at farms and transport depots - as well as houses - has gone out from Sussex Police.

They say that a rise in the price of crude oil has led to an increase in the number of fuel thefts with thieves selling it on ‘at a handsome profit.’

Fuel tanks, say police, can contain thousands of pounds worth of oil and they are now urging people to take action to thwart thieves.

They advise people to turn off switches that control oil flow and isolate the electricity supply when the tank is not in use; install padlocks onto tanks; fit an electronic oil level guage which will set off an audible alarm if the oil lvel in the tank suddenly drops; and install security lights.