Advice event on community-led planning in Sussex

Action in rural Sussex (AirS) and the East Sussex Rural Partnership are holding an event about housebuilding and infrastructure to help Sussex communities and businesses thrive.

Taking place on Thursday January 19 at Barcombe Village Hall, the event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about community planning and get involved in the process.

Neighbourhood planning has been a much debated issue in recent weeks, with Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert winning the backing of Government ministers in response to his call for greater protection of neighbourhood plans from speculative development.

The AirS event and workshop will discuss opportunities to tap into local expertise, build on communities’ commitment to their area and help local people to exercise greater control on the scale, purpose, and design of development.

Jeremy Leggett, chief executive officer of AirS, said: “We want parishes and towns across Sussex to feel confident that when they work to develop a plan for their community, this will be protected and give them real control over where development takes place.

“Our event will be a great opportunity for further learning and debate, with a real focus on the need for local leadership.”

The AirS team are independent experts in community led planning and have worked on a dozens of neighbourhood plans across Sussex and Surrey.

They offer project management and plan making advice, community engagement and evidence gathering, sustainability appraisals and site assessments, policy formulation and review.

To book a place, please use the Eventbrite link here.

If you experience any problems or have any further questions in relation to the event please contact us on events@ruralsussex.org.uk or on 01273 473422.

