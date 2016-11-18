County council’s first female chairman dies

West Sussex County Council’s first female chairman has died.

Margaret Johnson was the ceremonial head of the authority from 2001-2008 and represented Lindfield and High Weald from 1981 to 2009.

She died on Saturday November 12 and flags at county council buildings flew at half-mast on Monday November 14 as a mark of respect.

A memorial service will be planned for the new year.

