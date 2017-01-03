County councillors ‘incapable of using simple electronics’

West Sussex county councillors are being ‘shamed before the world’ due to their inability to use a simple electronic voting system, one member has claimed.

When the main chamber at Chichester’s County Hall was refurbished a new electronics system was installed, allowing councillors to vote by pressing buttons, a plus sign for yes, a minus for no, and a cross to abstain.

However at last month’s Full Council meeting (Friday December 16) several votes had to be stopped or restarted as members complained about not being able to work the voting system properly.

Bill Acraman (Con, Worth Forest) said: “We are broadcasting all of this out to the world and it’s seeing how incapable we are of using simple electronics.

“Perhaps we could switch it off whenever this council goes to have a vote so we are not shamed before the world with our inability to cope with these simple electronics.”

Pat Arculus (Con, Pulborough), chairman of the county council, said this was one of the first meetings they had used the electronic voting repeatedly and county councillors were beginning to get the hang of it.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.