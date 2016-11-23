Crackdown on letting agents’ fees welcomed by Sussex MPs

A crackdown on letting agents’ fees expected in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement has been welcomed by Sussex MP.

Philip Hammond is expected to announce a ban on charging an upfront fee often ranging in the hundreds of pounds for renters before they can move into their new homes.

After being elected last year, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield carried out research into the fees currently being charged in her constituency and called the results ‘both concerning and unjustified’, with some tenants paying from £150 to £800 to secure a property.

Welcoming the announcement, Ms Caulfield said: “I am delighted that the Government has taken into consideration the points that I highlighted during my adjournment debate in the Commons Chamber earlier this year.

“Millions of people are now renting across the country, and it is imperative that this Government does everything it can to ensure that they are not left behind with no hope of one day buying their own home.

“This policy, combined with others announced in today’s Autumn Statement, will help to ensure that those in the rented sector are in the best possible position to save towards owning a home of their own.

“I have worked closely with local groups, including Lewes Citizens Advice Bureau and the Lewes based charity Homelink, and I hope that they too will welcome this bold step by the Chancellor, which reaffirms this Governments commitments to ensuring that we live in a country that works not the privileged few, but for everyone.”

Meanwhile Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, added: “A huge win for all who campaigned on this that will make a real difference to renters’ lives - it’ll be a big relief to many in Brighton.”

What do you think? Comment below or email your thoughts to the newsdesk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.