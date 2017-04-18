Election packs for postal voters declared void

Packs for postal voters in Mid Sussex for the county council elections have been declared void due to a ‘clerical omission’.

According to Mid Sussex District Council some of the instructions sent out do not fully comply with election rules.

Replacement postal vote packs on a different colour paper will now be sent out.

A statement on the council’s website says: “The postal vote pack you have received for the county council election on white paper is cancelled owing to a clerical omission whereby the directive text and arrow as to where you must sign your postal voting statement is missing.

“Though you may know you must sign in the signature box the absence of this direction means the statement does not fully comply with election rules. Please do not use the pack you have received. Please write RTS on the pack, ensure it is sealed and return it to us by placing it into a post box.

“We must now issue replacement postal vote packs on a different colour paper and you should receive the new pack by next weekend.

“If you are going away this week and wish to change your preference to a proxy vote (where you appoint somebody to cast your vote for you) the deadline for doing so is Tuesday 18th April at 5pm.

“Please complete a proxy vote application (152.07KB pdf) and email it to: elections@midsussex.gov.uk If you need help please call electoral services on Tuesday morning: 01444 477222.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“This relates to county council election postal vote packs only, not any local by-elections.”

