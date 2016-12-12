Extra winter supplies for elderly and vulnerable residents

West Sussex Highways have been dropping off early Christmas presents for elderly residents.

Staff toured the county giving out bottles of de-icing salt to residents so they can use it on their paths at home and also delivered boxes of salt to several community groups, church groups, charities, and care providers.

Regulars at Age UKs Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill are pleased with their delivery.

Packs of salt were handed over at day centres and on local volunteers’ doorsteps, so that they can distribute them to vulnerable people they look out for.

They will help prevent residents slipping on their garden paths, front doors, and driveways when the weather gets icy.

One community group happy to receive the salt was Stone Quarry Crew in East Grinstead, which works with elderly and vulnerable residents.

Sarah Howland, chair of Stone Quarry Crew, said: “We are going to use many people on the estate to try to encourage them to look after their neighbours.

Marion Welshman of Crawley Down Monday Club is given de-icer salt on her doorstep.

“We are going to communicate with everyone on the estate, to get them to let us know who needs help.

“We can pass the salt around the estate for other people to help, not just Stone Quarry Crew will be out doing it.

“We want to make sure the salt gets out to the right places and that people get to use the salt who want it.

“It is a random act of kindness by people to help those out in need that need assistance getting in and out of their houses.”

Sarah Howland of Stone Quarry Crew in East Grinstead, with Cllr Liz Bennett, takes delivery from Nick Ross of West Sussex Highways (photo submitted).

Liz Bennett county councillor for East Grinstead Meridian, said: “It is important to look after our older, vulnerable residents.

“Especially people unable to clear their paths and get out of their houses.

“It is a wonderful way to bring a community together to help that take place.

“It is a great way to know where your older people live in your community and build some relationships.”

Two hundred and fifty three packs of salt went to the following organisations:

Crawley

St Alban’s Church

St Margaret’s Church

Broadfield Community Centre

Mid Sussex

Stone Quarry Crew, East Grinstead

Crawley Down Monday Club, Worth

Age UK, Haywards Heath & Burgess Hill

Chichester

Sutton & Barlavington Parish Council

Lodsworth Parish Council

Tillington Parish Council

Elsted & Treyford Parish Council

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Each individual group we’ve donated salt to has its own network and way of helping those most in need.

“Some groups will hand the salt out at collection points, some will deliver door to door or via community transport.

“It is great to be able to provide community groups with this de-icing salt to help residents stay safe and keep moving this winter.”

The de-icing salt was donated to West Sussex Highways by the AA.

More information about West Sussex County Council’s winter service can be found here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.