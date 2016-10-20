Free digital resources for West Sussex carers

West Sussex residents who care for relatives, partners or friends are being reminded about the free digital resources available to help them find information and juggle tasks.

Carers guides, e-learning tools and details of nearby information and support are all available, as well as the ‘Jointly’ app – created by the charity Carers UK.

Jointly enables users to set up circles of care, where all those involved in someone’s care can share information and messages between them.

Carers who sign up can also set appointments, allocate tasks, save files and manage medication.

The app normally costs £2.99 but is free for West Sussex residents when they register for the online tools and use the promotional code DGTL2948. For more information and to register visit www.carersdigital.org

West Sussex Care Month has been organised by West Sussex County Council, with events taking place throughout October.

Throughout the month residents will be able to find out about the care and support available to help people live independently in their own homes as they get older. There will be information:

• if you receive care

• are caring for someone

• want to plan for the future

• or would like a career in care.

Information will be available on West Sussex County Council’s website, social media sites, at events around the county, in libraries, interviews on local radio and in local publications.

For more information and key themes of West Sussex Care Month see www.westsussex.gov.uk/caremonth

