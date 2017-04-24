GENERAL ELECTION: Lib Dems select Mid Sussex candidate

The Lib Dems have selected its general election candidate to run against Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames.

Back in 2010 the party finished second in Mid Sussex polling 20,927 votes, but its share of the vote collapsed five years later with Labour and UKIP pushing its candidate into fourth place.

The next general election was due to be held in 2020, but Prime Minister Theresa May has called a snap election for Thursday June 8.

Sarah Osborne, a Lewes district councillor who has previously lived in Haywards Heath and Lindfield, has been selected to stand as the Lib Dem candidate in Mid Sussex.

She said: “I am delighted to be standing for the Liberal Democrats in Mid Sussex. This election is about the future of our country and how we will tackle the key issues that affect ordinary people’s lives.

“The NHS and Social Care need better alignment and adequate funds to meet the needs of our aging population, youth and the disabled. We must end bed blocking by supporting suitable care homes. Mental health care in all our communities must also have an equal status to physical illness.

“Education needs to be about achieving the best for all, not creating a divisive grammar school system with funds taken from successful school budgets.

“Local business needs to be encouraged and supported, not crippled with indiscriminate business rates increases which will close small shops and pubs.

“Our local infrastructure, transport and amenities need better maintenance and more investment as our population continues to grow.

“Brexit is distracting attention from these key issues and threatens to make matters worse by undermining the position of many who work in our schools, hospitals and care homes as well as key sectors of our economy. That is why the Liberal Democrats are fighting this election to get the best deal for our country, opposing a hard Brexit, seeking to stay in the single market and for the right of EU citizens to remain here, as well as supporting UK citizens living in Europe.”

Following a successful career in the city of London, she now works in private practice and voluntarily for charities providing counselling and psychotherapy for those with mental health problems.

Roger Cartwright, chair of Mid Sussex Lib Dems, added: “Sarah is an excellent candidate who cares passionately about the issues that affect local people, and understands how to represent them.

“Liberal Democrats will be challenging the hard Brexit agenda of the Conservatives and fighting for the best deal for the British people.”

