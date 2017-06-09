General election result for Mid Sussex

Conservative candidate Nicholas Soames has retained his Mid Sussex seat with 35,082 votes, more than 3,000 more votes than in the previous election - 32,268 votes.

However, his majority has reduced after the Mid Sussex Labour Party almost doubled their share of the vote.

Labour candidate Greg Mountain came second with 15,409 votes – almost double the votes in 2015 when he gained 7,982.

The re-elected Mid Sussex MP, Sir Nicholas Soames, thanked his colleagues and supporters and said: “I will continue to serve the people of Mid Sussex to the best of my ability.

“Thank you to all my supporters who have done so much.”

Labour candidate Greg Mountain said it was a ‘great day’ for Labour in Mid Sussex.

“Second yet again. Yet again we have managed to reduce the Tory incumbent’s majority,” he said.

“We have doubled my vote – it is down to my team.

“I’ve got things to help them move forward. We are building a platform for Labour in Mid Sussex.

“It is a shame I didn’t win – but we will be back.”

UKIP candidate Toby Brothers secured 1,251 votes and Green Party candidate Chris Jerrey secured 1,571.

Lib Dem candidate Sarah Osborne gained 7,855 and Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Baron Von Thunderclap secured 464.