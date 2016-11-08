Grit bins topped up ready for winter

Grit salt bins have been topped up around West Sussex in preparation for winter.

The salt, delivered by contractor Balfour Beatty, helps parishes and communities keep the county moving when ice or snow covers local roads and pavements.

Only 87 salt bins needed topping up this time because last year’s winter was so mild.

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Parishes have been preparing for winter since April.

“They have been checking salt levels in their bins and keeping track of how much they have got for their communities this winter.

“We are just topping up to make sure they have enough salt.”

Parish councils, town councils, and community groups have winter plans they activate when severe conditions affect their local area.

These plans are supported by local volunteers, farmers, and contractors to assist with salt spreading and snow clearances when needed.

Some salt bins are locked and volunteers have the keys.

Facts and figures:

- There are more than 800 salt bins filled at strategic locations around the county.

- Approximately 500 (1 tonne) hippo bags are stored at local farms or with local contractors.

- There are 155 community winter plans ready for parishes to activate if snow and ice arrives.

The county council is responsible for keeping major routes treated and passable during severe weather.

It is responsible for keeping all ‘A’ roads, ‘B’ roads, and other roads of local importance safe, such as major bus routes, roads to schools, hospitals, and large industrial establishments.

It is not responsible for the M23, A27 or A23, as these roads are the responsibility of the Highways Agency.

Salting routes are agreed in advance of winter and cannot be changed mid season.

Mr Lanzer added: “Our salting operation of the main routes complements what parishes do on a smaller, local level.

“We all work together all year round to prepare for winter.

“I want to reassure residents that West Sussex will keep moving when winter comes around later this year.

If you live in an area where there is no salt bin you can request one from your local town, parish or district/borough council.

