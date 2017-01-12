Gritters prepared for possible cold snap and snow

West Sussex Highways’ gritters are prepared and ready to swing into action to deal with the potential cold snap.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow, with an increasing risk of snow showers, severe overnight frost and icy conditions from today (Thursday) until Sunday.

West Sussex Highways has a fleet of 25 gritters and a team of 50 drivers to call upon 24-hours a day, seven days a week to deal with the cold weather.

About 9,500 tonnes of salt have been stockpiled at its depots in Drayton, Clapham and Jobs Lane (near Hickstead), with more on call if we need it.

Bob Lanzer, the county council’s cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Bob Lanzer, said: “We are fully prepared for any cold weather and ready to go, as we have been all winter.

“We constantly monitor the weather conditions and as soon as we see road surface temperatures getting towards zero, we make arrangements.

“If you are out on the roads, please take care and drive carefully.”

The county council is responsible for keeping major routes treated and passable, including:

Main roads;

Approaches to hospitals; and

Busy bus routes.

Highways England is responsible for the M23, A27 and A23.

At present the forecasts are suggesting this will not be a significant event.

While we have arrangements with parish and town councils, and some community groups, the county council will not be issuing an instruction for them to action their winter management plans.

The council will continue to monition the situation and issue further updates as appropriate, and is recommending that residents check on vulnerable residents and elderly neighbours.

It is suggesting residents also check regularly for travel updates and weather warnings, and if the weather is poor, only travel if a journey is essential and drive according to the road conditions.

For more information visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/snow

For gritting updates, follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

