Hassocks homes decision ‘called-in’ by ministers

Plans for 130 homes in Hassocks approved by councillors last year have been ‘called-in’ by Government ministers.

Developer Rydon was granted permission for land off London Road by Mid Sussex District Council’s district planning committee in October despite 178 letters of objection from residents.

However, the Department for Communities and Local Government has ‘called-in’ the application.

This means that a planning inspector will hold a public inquiry to hear the case for and against the scheme before making a recommendation to the Secretary of State.

A letter from the DCLG explains that ministers want to consider if the application is consistent with the emerging local and neighbourhood plans, and if it is consistent with guidance about delivering a wide choice of high quality homes.

At October’s committee meeting residents suggested the application for Friars Oak fields was contrary to the emerging neighbourhood plan and, would increase air pollution at the Stonepound crossroads. They also raised safety fears at the railway line crossing for pedestrians, and flooding concerns.

The DCLG also received a third-party request to call-in plans for 130 homes at Hassocks Golf Course, which were approved by councillors in December, but this has been rejected.

