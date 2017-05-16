Labour’s election manifesto includes second Brighton Mainline

Building a second rail line between Brighton and London has been included in Labour’s general election manifesto.

Known as BML2, the project has been mooted by campaigners as a way of increasing capacity for trains travelling from the south coast to the capital.

A new route through Lewes and Uckfield could in turn ease congestion on the current Brighton Mainline, which runs through Haywards Heath, Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport.

The BML2 Consortium is proposing 20km of new railway between Falmer, Lewes and Uckfield, 38km of restored rail line between Uckfield and Hever, and 25km of tunnelled railway linking the whole line to Canary Wharf and Stratford International,

The Government published the London and South Coast Rail Corridor Study in March, which appeared to rule out the scheme at least in the short and medium term, with the report being labelled a ‘slap in the face for long-suffering passengers’.

But Labour’s general election manifesto published today (Tuesday May 16) promises to ‘invest in a modern, integrated, accessible and sustainable transport system that is reliable and affordable’.

It says: “We will build a new Brighton Main Line for the South East.”

