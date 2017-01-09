Medical director quits ambulance service

The medical director at Sussex’s ambulance service has quit the trust.

Rory McCrea, who joined South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust in July 2015, but has left the organisation ‘with immediate effect’.

Rory McCrea, SECAmb's medical director has stepped down

THe announcement came in the same week that SECAmb unveiled its new chief executive Daren Mochrie, who will be aiming to guide the trust out of special measures.

A spokesman for SECAmb said: “The trust can confirm that with immediate effect, medical director Rory McCrea has stepped down from his role with the Trust.

“Rory, who provided medical oversight at the trust two days per week, took the decision to step down for personal reasons and in the light of the trust’s need to continue to focus over the coming 12 months on delivering its recovery plan.

“We would like to thank Rory for his expertise and commitment during a difficult period for the trust. The trust will announce Dr McCrea’s replacement in due course.

“SECAmb would also like to thank Non-Executive Director, Dr Katrina Herren for her hard work for the Trust after she took the decision to step down from her role for personal reasons.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.