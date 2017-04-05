Mid Sussex county council candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Mid Sussex have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
In the Mid Sussex district, the Conservatives hold all but two of the county council seats, with one independent and one vacancy.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
Andy Petch, independent for Hassocks and Victoria, is not standing again, nor is Christine Field, deputy leader of the county council, who represents Lindfield and High Weald.
John O’Brien, who was the councillor for East Grinstead South and Ashurst Wood, stepped down for personal reasons late last year.
Burgess Hill North:
Andrew John BARRETT-MILES, Conservative
Peter Jack CHAPMAN, Independent
Timothy Edwin COOPER, UKIP
Anne EVES, Green Party
Lee Daniel GIBBS, Lib Dems
Simon HAYWARD, Labour
Burgess Hill East:
Roger Edward Henry CARTWRIGHT, Lib Dems
Matthew Alan CORNISH, Green Party
Chris FRENCH, UKIP
Pamela HAIGH, Labour
Anne Frances JONES, Conservative
Scott James MCCARTHY, Independent
Cuckfield and Lucastes:
Stephen William Edward BLANCH, Lib Dems
Pete BRADBURY, Conservative
Catherine Wendy EDMINSON, Green Party
Sarah Anne MOSS, Labour
East Grinstead Meridian:
Liz BENNETT, Conservative
Susan KNIGHT, Lib Dems
Michael John MILLER, Labour
Ian Kimber Franklin SIMCOCK, UKIP
James Richard SYMONS, Green Party
East Grinstead South and Ashurst Wood:
Elaine Sandra EICHNER, Green Party
Paul John JOHNSON, Lib Dems
Barry Michael NOLDART, UKIP
Jacquie RUSSELL, Conservative
David Lloyd WILBRAHAM, Labour
Hassocks and Burgess Hill South:
Charles Richard BURRELL, UKIP
Nicholas John DEARDEN, Green Party
Tudor ELLIS, Conservative
Kirsty LORD, Lib Dems
Linda Denise TAYLOR, Labour
Haywards Heath East:
William George BLUNDEN, Labour
Howard Richard Charles BURRELL, UKIP
Stephen Rodney HILLIER, Conservative
Stephanie Josette INGLESFIELD, Lib Dems
Gillian Margaret MAHER, Green Party
Haywards Heath Town:
Richard Stemp BATES, Lib Dems
Hilary SCHAN-MARTYN, Labour
Sujan WICKREMARATCHI, Conservative
David Michael WOOLLEY, Green Party
Hurstpierpoint and Bolney:
Mike AIREY, Green Party
Alison Elizabeth BENNETT, Lib Dems
Joy Anne DENNIS, Conservative
Peter James HOPGOOD, UKIP
Norina O`HARE, Labour
Baron Von THUNDERCLAP, Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Imberdown:
Brian John BEZZANT, UKIP
Heidi Anne BRUNSDON, Conservative
Ian Paul GIBSON, Independent
Graham Ernest KNIGHT, Lib Dems
Deborah Michele Blanchard MILES, Labour
Justin George MORGAN, Green Party
Lindfield and High Weald:
Paul Edward Morris BROWN, Green Party
Lisa DESBRUSLAIS, Labour
Andrew Christopher LEA, Conservative
Anne-Marie LUCRAFT, Lib Dems
Eric Albert PRIOR, UKIP
Worth Forest:
Bill ACRAMAN, Conservative
Susannah Mary BRADY, Labour
Marielena BURRELL, UKIP
Henry FLEMING, Lib Dems
Darrin GREEN, Green Party