Mid Sussex county council candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Mid Sussex have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

In the Mid Sussex district, the Conservatives hold all but two of the county council seats, with one independent and one vacancy.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

Andy Petch, independent for Hassocks and Victoria, is not standing again, nor is Christine Field, deputy leader of the county council, who represents Lindfield and High Weald.

John O’Brien, who was the councillor for East Grinstead South and Ashurst Wood, stepped down for personal reasons late last year.

Burgess Hill North:

Andrew John BARRETT-MILES, Conservative

Peter Jack CHAPMAN, Independent

Timothy Edwin COOPER, UKIP

Anne EVES, Green Party

Lee Daniel GIBBS, Lib Dems

Simon HAYWARD, Labour

Burgess Hill East:

Roger Edward Henry CARTWRIGHT, Lib Dems

Matthew Alan CORNISH, Green Party

Chris FRENCH, UKIP

Pamela HAIGH, Labour

Anne Frances JONES, Conservative

Scott James MCCARTHY, Independent

Cuckfield and Lucastes:

Stephen William Edward BLANCH, Lib Dems

Pete BRADBURY, Conservative

Catherine Wendy EDMINSON, Green Party

Sarah Anne MOSS, Labour

East Grinstead Meridian:

Liz BENNETT, Conservative

Susan KNIGHT, Lib Dems

Michael John MILLER, Labour

Ian Kimber Franklin SIMCOCK, UKIP

James Richard SYMONS, Green Party

East Grinstead South and Ashurst Wood:

Elaine Sandra EICHNER, Green Party

Paul John JOHNSON, Lib Dems

Barry Michael NOLDART, UKIP

Jacquie RUSSELL, Conservative

David Lloyd WILBRAHAM, Labour

Hassocks and Burgess Hill South:

Charles Richard BURRELL, UKIP

Nicholas John DEARDEN, Green Party

Tudor ELLIS, Conservative

Kirsty LORD, Lib Dems

Linda Denise TAYLOR, Labour

Haywards Heath East:

William George BLUNDEN, Labour

Howard Richard Charles BURRELL, UKIP

Stephen Rodney HILLIER, Conservative

Stephanie Josette INGLESFIELD, Lib Dems

Gillian Margaret MAHER, Green Party

Haywards Heath Town:

Richard Stemp BATES, Lib Dems

Hilary SCHAN-MARTYN, Labour

Sujan WICKREMARATCHI, Conservative

David Michael WOOLLEY, Green Party

Hurstpierpoint and Bolney:

Mike AIREY, Green Party

Alison Elizabeth BENNETT, Lib Dems

Joy Anne DENNIS, Conservative

Peter James HOPGOOD, UKIP

Norina O`HARE, Labour

Baron Von THUNDERCLAP, Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Imberdown:

Brian John BEZZANT, UKIP

Heidi Anne BRUNSDON, Conservative

Ian Paul GIBSON, Independent

Graham Ernest KNIGHT, Lib Dems

Deborah Michele Blanchard MILES, Labour

Justin George MORGAN, Green Party

Lindfield and High Weald:

Paul Edward Morris BROWN, Green Party

Lisa DESBRUSLAIS, Labour

Andrew Christopher LEA, Conservative

Anne-Marie LUCRAFT, Lib Dems

Eric Albert PRIOR, UKIP

Worth Forest:

Bill ACRAMAN, Conservative

Susannah Mary BRADY, Labour

Marielena BURRELL, UKIP

Henry FLEMING, Lib Dems

Darrin GREEN, Green Party