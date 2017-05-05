Mid Sussex County Council remains 100% Tory after by-elections

Mid Sussex District Council remains an all-Conservative authority after two by-elections were held yesterday (Thursday May 4).

Back in 2015 the district elected 54 Tories but two by-elections for the wards of Bolney and Burgess Hill - Franklands had to be called after John Allen and Chris King resigned as councillors earlier this year.

The two Conservative candidates, Claire Fussell in Burgess Hill and Judy Llewellyn-Burke for Bolney, were both successful maintaining the Tory Party’s 100 per cent control of the district council.

