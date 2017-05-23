Mid Sussex ‘stands alongside people of Manchester’

Mid Sussex ‘stands alongside the people of Manchester’ after last night’s attack, the council’s chairman has said.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that 22 people died and at least 59 people injured after an explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert last night.

Messages of support and tributes have poured in from across the country, with fundraisers for the families set up and vigils to remember the victims organised.

Bruce Forbes, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the horrific events at the MEN Arena last night.

“We stand alongside the people of Manchester in condemnation of this cowardly act. Terrorism will never divide us; it will only make us stronger and more united.”