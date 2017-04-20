MP Soames plans to seek re-election

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames is set to stand in June’s general election.

Under David Cameron the Conservatives won a narrow majority in the House of Commons back in 2015, with the next national poll due in 2020.

But Prime Minister Theresa May has called a snap election for June 8 as she looks to increase the number of Tory MPs and improve her position when negotiating to leave to the European Union.

Sir Nicholas tweeted: “Prime Minister quite right general election in national interest for a more secure and united nation.”

He later quipped: “Lady Soames very surprised that general election called on Foxhound Day at South of England Hound Show.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, who represents Ardingly, Balcombe, Turners Hill and Crawley Down, and Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert, who represents Hurstpierpoints and Hassocks, are also seeking to be re-elected.

Mr Quin said: “The Government over the next five years has a huge task. We must secure a new, strong relationship with the EU, independent of its political structures but with us working closely together in our mutual interest. At home we must to continue to deliver the major economic success which enables us to keep people in work, deliver first class public services and bring down our national debt.

“Given the task ahead, and with a newly mandated President of France and Chancellor of Germany soon to be in place I think it is absolutely right that the Prime Minister seeks her own mandate from the British people.

“Current times require stable, determined leadership I believe Theresa May with strong elected mandate behind her will deliver just that.”

Mr Herbert added: “The election is being held at a vital time for our country. Following the referendum and Parliament’s vote to trigger Article 50 to leave the EU, we now have a difficult negotiation ahead.

“The task is to achieve the optimal new arrangements for Britain, guided not by ideology but by what is in our national interest. It is important that the Prime Minister receives the strongest possible support for this.

“As we embark on this new chapter in our history, Britain needs to be in strongest position to compete globally. We need to continue to rebuild our economy to improve living standards and deliver the funding which our public services will require.

“This constituency divided 50:50 in the referendum, but I believe nevertheless - as I think most people do locally - that the overall result must be respected, and that we must now move on, come together, and work for the best possible deal for Britain.

“The country needs strong leadership, certainty and stability for the next five years. That is what I believe Theresa May can provide, and I hope that her government will be returned with a larger majority to give her the support and endorsement she needs.”

Outside the steps of Number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, Mrs May said: “Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back, and as we look to the future the Government has the right plan for negotiating our new relationship with Europe.”

She accused the other parties of ‘game playing’ and argued that ‘division in Westminster will put at risk our ability to make a success of Brexit’.

Mrs May said: “We need a general election and we need it now.”

In order to call a general election before 2020, Mrs May needed the backing of at least two-thirds of MPs in the Commons under provisions in the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

This vote took place on Wednesday with just 13 MPs voting against.

