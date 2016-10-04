MP Soames vows to stand again at next general election

Mid Sussex’s MP Sir Nicholas Soames has vowed to stand again as a Tory candidate at the next general election, due to take place in 2020.

He has represented the constituency since 1997 and last year was re-elected with a more than 24,000 vote majority over the second place Labour candidate.

Between 1983 and 1997 Sir Nicholas, who is the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, represented the old Crawley constituency.

Last week he tweeted: “Have told my constituency that contrary to what I announced in Feb I have decided that I am going,if they readopt me,to stand again #fighton.”

