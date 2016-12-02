New director for waste and energy post ‘not a waste of energy’

West Sussex County Council is currently looking to hire a director for waste and energy.

The authority is looking to save £5.6m in 2017/18 through reprocuring waste services as it looks to plug a £30m budget gap next year.

At Thursday’s Performance and Finance Select Committee meeting, Steve Waight (Con, Goring) asked if this reprocurement would be consistent with the council’s current waste strategy.

He added: “I can let you know we do not have a current waste strategy.”

Sean Ruth, deputy chief executive at West Sussex County Council, explained that they were currently recruiting for a director of waste and energy.

Mr Waight replied: “A waste of energy did you say?”

Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance, said: “No he definitely did not say that.”

The committee report on the £5.6m planned savings explained: “Due to the unavoidable delays in RDF procurement it is no longer possible for these savings to be achieved in the same way as originally planned.

“A new approach to delivering the savings has emerged from negotiations with the current service provider and options for additional procurements.

“These negotiations will be concluded imminently and will deliver immediate revenue savings. These procurements will commence as the next phase and will include varying

timescales for delivery.”

