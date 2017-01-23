‘No evidence of systemic failure’ in Trident - Mid Sussex MP

Mid Sussex’s MP has defended the Government’s Trident nuclear deterrent suggesting there was ‘absolutely no evidence of systemic failure’.

According to national reports during a test involving submarine HMS Vengeance last June one of its unarmed missiles went off course.

Weeks later the majority of MPs backed the renewal of Trident.

In response the Ministry of Defence has said the HMS Vengeance and its crew were successfully tested last year, and Sir Michael Fallon, Defence Secretary, was answering urgent questions in the House of Commons today (Monday January 23).

Sir Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex MP, said: “Would my right honourable friend agree with me that there is absolutely no evidence of systemic failure anywhere in this system and would he confirm that he like me when I was minister for the armed forces has total confidence in our Trident defences as both deadly and reliable?”

Sir Michael responded: “I repeat to the house that HMS Vengeance successfully certified and has passed the test that was set and has therefore rejoined the operational cycle and is part of that operational cycle today.”

