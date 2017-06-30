Planning inspector signed off Grenfell Tower refurbishment

A planning inspector scrutinising Mid Sussex’s local plan signed off the refurbishment of London’s Grenfell Tower where at least 79 people are missing and presumed dead following the huge blaze.

Jonathan Bore increased Mid Sussex District Council’s housing target from 800 to 1,026 homes a year after a series of examination hearings earlier this year, a decision which was met with dismay by residents, campaigners, MPs, and councillors.

Previously Mr Bore was executive director for planning and borough development for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea where he signed off the details of the tower block’s refurbishment, including the new external cladding back in 2015.

At least 79 people are missing and presumed dead after a fire broke out at the 24-storey west London tower block two weeks ago.

The Government has carried out testing of cladding used in the Grenfell Tower refurbishments at other locations with all samples so far failing combustibility tests.

A full public inquiry has been called, which will look at why the fire spread so rapidly.

A spokesman for the Planning Inspectorate said: “Planning inspectors play an important role in examining local plans impartially and publicly.

“A local plan sets out local planning policies and identifies how land is used.

“Jonathan Bore is an experienced and capable inspector. The Planning Inspectorate has full confidence in his ability to examine Mid Sussex District Council’s and Arun District Council’s local plans, ensuring they are sound.”