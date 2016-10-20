Plans for former police training centre at Slaugham

A former police training centre near Slaugham could be converted into flats.

Developers are looking for planning permission for the historic Slaugham Manor to turn the main house into nine flats, demolish six buildings and construct 15 new homes.

The application is due to be discussed by Mid Sussex District Council’s Planning Committee A today (Thursday October 20) and officers have recommended approval.

Objections have been received to the number and location of the new houses.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.