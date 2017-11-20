Rail footbridge plans to be ‘postponed indefinitely’

Plans to replace a rail footbridge south of Wivelsfield station are set to be ‘postponed indefinitely’, according to the county council.

The structure, linking St Wilfrid’s Road with Junction Road, is owned by Network Rail and while it is in a ‘poor condition and at the end of its economical serviceable life’, it is ‘not considered to be structurally unsafe’, council officers have said.

Plans to install a West Sussex County Council-owned bridge were developed in 2013 and were due to be funded by a mixture of developer contributions and money from affected statutory bodies.

However uncertainty due to proposed railway upgrades of the Keymer junction and the withdrawal of previously committed funding by BT Openreach mean that the county council is proposing to ‘indefinitely postpone the scheme’.

A weekly members’ newsletter produced by the county council explains that ‘there is not a clear need for a replacement bridge at this time’.

An inspection report was published by Network Rail last year and the council agrees with it that ‘although the structure is not in the best condition, it is still considered safe for use’.

Back in 2015 Network Rail advised the council of emerging plans to construct a railway flyover at the Keymer junction, which is where the route to Lewes and other destinations in East Sussex splits with the Brighton Mainline.

However these improvements are not currently funded and not guaranteed to take place as the organisation’s priorities are elsewhere.

But if they were to come forward, the existing design of the replacement bridge, if constructed, would have to be demolished with the entire cost for reconstruction falling on the county council.

BT Openreach has withdrawn its offer to contribute £215,000 and UK Power Networks could follow suit on its offer of £108,000 towards the scheme.

The newsletter continued: “In light of these significant funding issues and the lack of clarity over NR plans it is intended to indefinitely postpone the scheme as there is not a clear need for a replacement bridge at this time.”