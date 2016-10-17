Residents reminded of changes at rubbish tips

Residents are being reminded about cuts to West Sussex rubbish tips that came into force at the start of October.

All but three Household Waste and Recylcing Sites (HWRSs) are now closed for two days a week, while the hours of all locations have been reduced to 10am-5pm between October and the end of March.

Disposal of all household waste and recycling materials remains free of charge, but West Sussex County Council has introduced a charge for certain types of non-household items.

David Barling, WSCC’s cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “These changes had to be made due to the need to make substantial savings following reduced government funding, and to avoid cutting other critical services.

“We have done our best to ensure the County Council still provides a comprehensive waste service for residents.

“As with any change there will be a transition period, and we are monitoring the traffic at all sites and apologise for any disruption whilst site users become familiar with the new opening and closing times.

“Please be aware of the new opening times and plan your journeys to the HWRSs accordingly.

“Information on opening days, times and the new charging structure can all be found at www.recycleforwestsussex/changes.”

No sites have been closed following the changes, but opening days have been changed:

• East Grinstead, Littlehampton and Hop Oast (Horsham) to close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

• Billingshurst, Worthing and Bognor Regis to close on Thursdays and Fridays.

• Midhurst and Shoreham by Sea to close on Mondays and Tuesdays. Midhurst now to open on Sundays (subject to planning permission).

Due to their requirement to operate as Waste Transfer Stations Burgess Hill, Crawley and Westhampnett (Chichester) will remain open seven days a week.

Disposal charges have been brought in for non-household items such as soil, rubble, plasterboard and tyres. There will be no charges for green waste (which includes grass cuttings), wood or metals.

Non-household waste will be charged at £4 per rubble bag or part bag, or per item or per sheet of plasterboard.

Rubble bags (55cm x 85cm) can be bought from DIY stores. However, for a limited period, one free rubble bag will be available upon request for each resident at HWRSs.

Payment can only be made by Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards and will need to be made before accessing the chargeable containers. Cash and cheques cannot be accepted.

