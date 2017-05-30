Scrutiny of Mid Sussex housing targets to resume in July

Public examination hearings scrutinising housing targets for Mid Sussex are set to resume in late July.

Planning inspector Jonathan Bore has been scrutinising Mid Sussex District Council’s local plan and upped its annual housing target from 800 to 1,026 homes over the 17-year life of the plan.

His interim report published in February was met with dismay by countryside campaigners, MPs, and district councillors, who labelled the figure unrealistic, unsustainable and undeliverable.

The district council is contesting the target of 17,442 homes over a period of 17 years and has carried out technical work on Crawley’s unmet housing need which it is being asked to accommodate in Mid Sussex.

Its report suggests that supply at the end of the plan period is ‘uncertain’, adding: “Mid Sussex does not consider it can demonstrate a sound plan to meet Crawley’s unmet needs in totality at the current time.

“This is particularly based on transport and habitats considerations at the required level of supply.

“Mid Sussex commits to working with neighbouring authorities to resolve unmet needs over the full plan period.”

Further public examination hearings are due to resume on Tuesday July 25.

They will examine if the district council’s approach is ‘appropriate’

