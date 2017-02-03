Second homes ‘crisis’ across the Chichester district

Chichester has 55,150 second homes, one of the highest number in the country, according to a study by the National Housing Federation.

It named the Chichester district as the ninth highest, finding that more than six per cent of all properties in the district were second homes, a total of 55,150.

“This distorts the Chichester housing market and pushes up house prices – making it impossible for local people to buy a home in their own community and expensive for them to rent,” said Hastoe Housing Association, an affordable homes provider.

CEO Sue Chalkley said: “The housing market, particularly in areas like Chichester, is often severely distorted by second home ownership, holiday lets, expensive housing and the high cost of living.

“It greatly affects communities and results in young families moving out in considerable numbers.”

