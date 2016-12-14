Severe disruption to Southern trains on Thursday

Passengers using Southern trains tomorrow (Thursday) are being warned to expect severe disruption.

This is due to train drivers’ union ASLEF telling its members not to work any overtime, on top of strike action on Tuesday, today (Wednesday), and Friday.

The dispute is over rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway’s plans to introduce driver-only operation on Southern services, which would mean drivers are responsible for opening and closing train doors.

The RMT union has already held 11 strikes as conductors will be moved to the roles of on-board supervisors.

Angie Doll, Southern passenger services director, said: “We will be working hard to run as many services as possible tomorrow, but regrettably I have to warn passengers that services will be severely impacted, with reductions and cancellations across all routes.

“With today’s strike ending at midnight, despite our best efforts, some trains and crew will still not be in position for tomorrow’s service; and the overtime ban will continue to have a serious impact.”

The train operator is advising passengers to check the Southern website (www.southernrailway.com) before they travel on the day.

On Friday, 16 December, when ASLEF drivers will again be on strike, there will be no Southern services and Gatwick Express will run every half an hour, instead of every 15 minutes, while Thameslink will run a normal timetable. Passengers are advised not to travel on Friday.

Talks were held this morning between ASLEF and GTR to resolve the dispute.

