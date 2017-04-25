Southern talks with union to resume next week

Talks between Southern bosses and union officials aimed at ending a dispute affected train services are set to resume next week.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway and the RMT union held negotiations yesterday and today (Tuesday April 25) in an attempt to agree a deal over the introduction of driver-only operation on Southern services.

This is where drivers open and close train doors with staff raising concerns over the potential loss of a second-safety critical member of staff on trains.

A spokesman for the RMT said: “GTR and RMT have completed two days of discussions, which have now been adjourned and we are planning to reconvene next week.”

The union is due to hold a national demonstration outside Parliament tomorrow (Wednesday April 26) to mark one year since it started industrial action against Southern.

