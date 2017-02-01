Sussex residents add their voice to national petition over Donald Trump’s visit to UK

Sussex residents have added their voice to a national petition which aims to prevent President Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom.
The petition has amassed nearly 1,800,000, across the UK, with new signatures being added regularly.
Across Sussex nearly 63,000 people have added their name.
The petition reads: “Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”
Across the county, Brighton’s constituencies are particularly active signing up to the petition.
However, the Lewes area residents are also busy adding their names.
You can find the petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/171928/
These are the number of signatures in the Sussex constituencies as of noon today (Wednesday February 1)
Chichester - 3,158
Arundel and South Downs - 3,324
Bognor Regis and Littlehampton - 1,904
Worthing West - 2,734
East Worthing and Shoreham - 3,212
Hove - 7,288
Brighton Pavilion - 10,688
Brighton Kemptown - 5,171
Lewes - 4,252
Eastbourne - 2,724
Bexhill and Battle - 2,524
Hastings and Rye - 2,454
Wealden - 3,927
Mid Sussex - 3,597
Horsham - 3,292
Crawley 2,443
