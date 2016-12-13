Talks to solve Southern dispute tomorrow

Talks between Southern bosses and train drivers’ union ASLEF will start tomorrow (Wednesday December 13).

A 48-hour walkout started this morning leading to a complete shutdown of the Southern network across Sussex, with only Thameslink trains running between Brighton and London.

ASLEF has joined the RMT union in a dispute with rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway over its plans to introduce driver-only operation on Southern services.

As part of proposals conductors would become on-board supervisors and drivers would open and close train doors.

Both ASLEF and Southern are due to hold talks hosted by mediation service ACAS on Wednesday, according to national reports.

More to follow.

