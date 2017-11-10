Transport Secretary visits Mid Sussex to discuss infrastructure

The Government’s Transport Secretary has visited Mid Sussex to discuss infrastructure issues with council officials and the area’s MP.

Chris Grayling met with both MP Sir Nicholas Soames and Mid Sussex District Council’s leader and deputy leader at the authority’s offices in Haywards Heath on Friday November 4.

Garry Wall, leader of the council, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Rt. Hon Chris Grayling MP, Secretary of State for Transport, for positive discussions on infrastructure in Mid Sussex.

“We are both determined that growth in homes and employment opportunities are underpinned by improvements in road, rail, and public transport.

“It is obvious to everyone that we have ageing road and rail networks in Mid Sussex and this has been an excellent opportunity for us to discuss this with the minister.

“It was an extremely productive meeting with the Secretary of State, talking to him first-hand about the £31.86 million infrastructure investment we have already secured and what we know is required for the future.

“Our plans to bring sustainable growth to Mid Sussex, delivering much needed homes and jobs will help to provide the improvements I and local people know are much needed.”

Sir Nicholas added: “I am very grateful to the Secretary of State for taking the trouble to visit Mid Sussex to hear first-hand from the District Council the significant improvements in transport infrastructure required to support the housing growth being asked of the district.

“People understand the need for new homes, but these must be accompanied by the necessary transport upgrades. A number of opportunities for the Government and district council to work together on this were discussed, especially to support the planned growth of Burgess Hill.”