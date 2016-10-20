‘Visionary’ plan for Haywards Heath to go to public vote

A ‘visionary’ plan for the future of Haywards Heath is expected to go out for referendum in December.

The town’s neighbourhood plan has passed the examination stage and on Monday Mid Sussex District Council’s Cabinet agreed to accept the independent examiner’s modifications. The plan is expected to go to public referendum on December 1. Jonathan Ash-Edwards, MSDC’s cabinet member for resources and economic growth, said the plan included new allotments, a cemetery, land for a school, and a country park, adding: “I think that’s a real strength being able to deliver these things in partnership.”

However, he disagreed with the examiner’s recommendation to reduce affordable homes planned on the Beech Hurst Gardens depot site from 24 to 16. He said approving large executive homes at one end of the town but not affordable homes elsewhere would send a ‘dangerous message’.

Garry Wall, leader of MSDC, added: “In many respects this plan is visionary in trying to bring forward open space of the type identified in the neighbourhood plan.”

