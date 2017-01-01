Poundland to host ‘first ever’ sales event

Leading UK value retailer Poundland is to bring in the new year by cutting the price of thousands of items in its core ranges to 50 pence in its first ever sales event.

While Poundland has reduced prices in the past to clear stocks or welcome a competitor to town, today’s sale (January 1) marks the first time the retailer has halved the price of core items in its ranges.

From sauces to soup, toothpaste to toiletries, the new move will initially cover essential grocery and beauty items.

The new year 50 pence event is set to run until the end of January.

Poundland trading director Barry Williams said: “No-one loves a bargain more than Poundland customers and they’re asking us to do more.

“Our promise to them is clear – amazing value on amazing items. That’s why we’re on a mission to re-power the business and look for new ways to provide that value.

“This 50 pence event to kick off the New Year is just the start of exciting times at Poundland as we work even harder to deliver on that promise in the months ahead.”

The 50 pence sale will include brands such as Dolmio, Heinz, Ambrosia, Oreos and Aquafresh.

