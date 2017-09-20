Praising over a pint at loved local

It’s not often you stumble across a church meeting in a pub.
But that is exactly what happens at The Point Church, based at Burgess Hill, who meet six times a year at a loved local.
Parishioners gather to sing songs, pray, discuss topics and enjoy a pint at The Woolpack on Howard Avenue.
Stuart Barbour, who is the worship leader at the church, thought up the idea after being a regular folk performer at the venue.
He said: “I play music at the pub every Friday and the landlord asked me what I do with the church.
“I told him I work at The Point as the worship pastor and he asked if I would like to do something in the pub.”
The Church in a Pub group was launched four years ago.
The format of the evening is based on the BBC programme Songs of Praise.
Stuart wanted a balance of the hour long session and believed the style of the TV programme would work well in a pub environment.
The group now welcome at least 50 people at each event.
Mr Barbour said: “The four years have been good.
“We have a lot of people who have a faith and go to church every week. We have people who have a faith but are not comfortable in a Sunday church environment so come to this.
“The atmosphere is quite relaxed. It is accommodating for everyone.”
The meetings are family friendly with the next taking place on Sunday December 3 at 7pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Sussex Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.