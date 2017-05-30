Pre-school staff praised as ‘exemplary role models’

Pre-school staff have been hailed as “exemplary role models” by Ofsted.

Cottis Pre-school, in Hurstpierpoint, underwent an inspection on May 2 and the findings were published on May 23.

Cottis Preschool, in Hurstpierpoint, has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

In her report, inspector Susan Allen rated the pre-school ‘outstanding’ in all areas and was full of praise for every aspect of the setting, from teaching and safety through to management and the behaviour of the children.

Describing teaching at Cottis as “innovative”, said staff’s methods helped to “enthuse” the children for the world around them, with activities planned for all abilities.

She added: “The manager and staff are exemplary role models and children’s behaviour is excellent.”

The youngsters were seen to develop “excellent” social skills while at Cottis, and there was praise for the way staff helped them to build early maths and writing skills along with safety awareness.

One example involved counting how many cars of each colour passed them as they headed off for a ‘wellie walk’. Another saw small children learn about internet safety thanks to a story about a chick who ordered something online only to find out that the delivery driver was a wolf!

Owner/manager Samantha Anthony said: “I was extremely pleased and proud to be awarded outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, and this could not have been achieved without the dedication, care and passion of my staff, wonderfully supportive parents, and of course amazing children.”

One staff member was described as “emotional, proud and over the moon” when news of the ‘outstanding’ rating was received.

Another was “super proud to be part of a great team”, while a third said she was “inspired to continue to bring new ideas to the sessions to keep the children motivated and interested to learn through play”.

To read the report in full, log on to the Ofsted website.

