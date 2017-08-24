Pride for principal as youngsters shine

“Believe in your best”, was the message from staff to youngsters at Burgess Hill Academy and they certainly did just that.

When it came to the new English exam, 79 per cent passed with 69 per cent achieving grade 5, which the government rated a ‘good pass’. The pass rate for maths was 75 per cent.

Jemma Forster

In the other subjects, which are still graded A*-G, more than one-in-five of the grades were A/A*s, with the school reporting some “phenomenal individual results”.

Among them were:

Jemma Forster 9 A*s and 1 A

Jack Cooper 8 A*s and 2 As

Izzy Deamer

Katy Kenward 7 A*s and 2 As

Tom Cooper – 8 As and A*s

Matt Pereira – 5 A*s and 3 As

Phillip Wilson – 6 A*s and 2 As

Joshua Hall – 9 As and A*s

Izzy Deamer – 9 As and A*s

Jemma, Jack and Phillip also achieved the top grade 9 in maths and English.

Principal Jon Francies said: “We are so proud of our students who have faced the tough challenge of new GCSE exams in English and maths and passed with flying colours. Congratulations to all our fantastic students!”