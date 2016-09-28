PROPERTY NOTES: New homes and a new village hub comes to Thakeham

This weekend (Saturday 1 October) sees the launch of a new development with a bit of a difference. Abingworth Meadows in Thakeham is about more than new homes, smart and stylish though they may be. It’s creating a new hub for the village.

Developers Oakford Homes, in conjunction with Abingworth Developments, are incorporating a wide range of facilities within the scheme.

The new cricket pitch has already been levelled and seeded and will be the outlook for the first phase of four and five bedroom homes released there this weekend - not a bad view, especially during summer afternoon matches. This image of quintessential English village life will have the added bonus of a backdrop of open countryside.

There will also be two football pitches, a local shop, village hall and a new pre-school on the site. It’s an unusual scheme and one which is likely to draw considerable interest according to selling agents, Fowlers, who are appointed alongside Savills to market the homes.

Says managing director of Fowlers, Marcel Hoad, “Unsurprisingly we have already had lots of local interest but we’ve also had a significant number of enquiries from further afield as well through our pre-marketing.”

Oakford Homes and their joint selling agencies held a pre-marketing launch last month at Wiston House at which they unveiled the designs for the first time to interested parties. The event was fully booked with prospective buyers inspecting typical specification finishes including kitchen styles, as well as being able to see the floor plans and artist impressions for the first time.

“There was a definite appeal for families given all the sports facilities on the doorstep, and the convenience of a local shop and village hall will all help to create a new community pretty quickly,” adds Marcel. “I would also suspect quite a bit of interest from professional couples as the homes offer good accommodation with a high standard of finish which Oakford have become known for. The layouts vary so there is a good choice to suit most lifestyles but they’re certainly ideal for entertaining or just relaxing as you watch the cricket on a warm, summer evening.”

The interior designers appointed for the show house are Phoenix Interior Design. Based in a converted barn in Ockley, they were inspired by the outdoor lifestyle promised by this development which will be reflected in the show home’s decoration and furnishings.

The styling for the four bedroom home is based on a colour combination of blueberries and cream, with shots of contemporary grey.

“A lovely, light outdoor theme was behind our initial inspiration given all the new sports facilities underway at Abingworth Meadows and the fabulous country walks around the area,” explained Susan White, award winning principal designer and managing director at Phoenix Interiors.

“Designed for family life, there’s a feel of ‘White Company’ meets ‘Homes and Gardens’ which works incredibly well here. The proportions of the house are very elegant which has even allowed us to include a chaise at the end of the bed in the guest suite.”

Susan is proud of their latest interior design and admits to a few favourite touches: “If I had to choose, my favourite items would be the Perspex console and lamp table in the living room - these new products only launched this year - and the furniture in the fourth bedroom which we sourced from France.”

Phoenix and Oakford have worked together previously as both companies tend towards a contemporary edge, introducing new designs into the home.

Marcel continued: “Like many of our prospective buyers, we’re looking forward to seeing the new show home in all its glory when it opens this weekend. Oakford Homes have pulled out lots of stops when it comes to the specification and designs, to include features like Smeg appliances and stone worktops in the kitchens right through to bicycle storage within the garages which is a great idea for buyers who plan to take full advantage of the outdoor lifestyle this development promises.

“It will bring a new heart to the village, becoming a real hub for the community and will be fantastic for anyone looking for an outdoor lifestyle and a beautiful new home.”

Abingworth Meadows pricing will be released at the launch on Saturday although it’s expected that the first homes in this initial phase, which comprises 39 four and five bedroom homes, will start from £695,000.

