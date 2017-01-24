Proposal for new warehouse approved

Planning permission has been granted for a new warehouse building in Hassocks.

The application for the new warehouse totalling 7,575 square metres of floor space, together with landscaping and drainage works was approved by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee in Haywards Heath on Thursday.

The application affects land in Reeds Lane, Sayers Common, Hassocks.

Case officer Andrew Watt said: “The applicants have demonstrated a need for additional warehouse space, which enables this long-established local business (Avtrade) to expand their operation.

“It is considered that the economic growth and employment provision resulting from this is a significant benefit of the scheme.

“Other benefits include improvements to the landscaping of the site, drainage and sustainability.”

Councillor for Hurstpierpoint and Downs Anthony Watts Williams was in favour of the plan.

He said: “I am very supportive of local businesses and of Avtrade in particular in terms of how they go about their business.

“My only concern is the amount of visible light created by the warehouse onto the B2116.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.