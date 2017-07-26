Proposal to move Hassocks Royal Mail delivery office

The Royal Mail delivery office in Hassocks could move to Burgess Hill.

Royal Mail is ‘exploring the option’ of relocating the office and is in discussion with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and staff at both offices, according to a spokesman.

The proposed new location is at Burgess Hill’s delivery office in York Road.

The spokesman said: “If the move goes ahead, it would enable us to improve facilities for our staff and customers in the BN6 postcode area. There would be no impact on deliveries to our customers.

“The proposed new location, at Burgess Hill delivery office, has sufficient space for our Hassocks delivery operations. It would also enable us to improve facilities for our people and for our customers in the BN6 postcode area.

“This is part of Royal Mail’s ongoing transformation of its business to increase the efficiency of its operation as well as providing delivery offices which are fit for purpose for our people and for our customers.

“As a commercial business, Royal Mail is responding to the huge growth in electronic communications and decline in letter volumes, while seeing a high volume of parcels and online shopping which need to be delivered to customers.

“If this relocation goes ahead, there would be no impact on deliveries to our customers. The postmen and women who work in Hassocks delivery office would continue to serve the local community, delivering a high quality service to our customers.

“If customers choose to collect mail from us because they were not at home when we tried to deliver it, they will be able to do this from the customer service point at Burgess Hill delivery office, which has longer opening hours.”

There are around 20 people based in the Hassocks office in Keymer Road.

A spokesman confirmed there would be no job losses, if the move goes ahead.

They said: “There will be no job losses. It is just a case of moving the delivery office.

“No final decision has been made yet – this will most likely take a couple of months.

“If the move goes ahead, detailed planning would take place to ensure a smooth transition for our operations, our people and the service we provide to our customers.

“We have a strong track record of managing change and we would work with our staff and our unions to give them the opportunity to discuss the implications in detail.

“There are not expected to be any job losses if the move goes ahead.”

