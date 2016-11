Proposals have been put forward to re-open a pub in Mannings Heath that has been shut for some time.

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to refurbish the Dun Horse pub in Brighton Road and to open a nursery/creche on the first floor. It is also planned to build two houses with gardens and parking areas on adjacent land.

The proposals have been put forward by the London-based firm Iceni Projects.