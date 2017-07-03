Public consultation on dog control orders

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) is running a six-week public consultation from today (July 3), to find out what people think about dog control measures in Mid Sussex.

Mid Sussex has a number of dog control orders in place to protect the environment and deter irresponsible dog ownership.

However, the current orders expire later this year and MSDC will be replacing them with Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in October.

The council is proposing a simple transfer of all existing powers under the dog control orders over to the new PSPOs.

The only proposed change is to extend the maximum number of dogs, order to all council-owned nature reserves, adjoining land and some of the larger recreation grounds.

Councillor Norman Webster, cabinet member for Health and Community, said: “With the legal transfer of dog control orders taking place in October, this is the perfect time to talk to us about dog control.

“We’re keen to hear from everyone, so please use this consultation as an opportunity to let us know if you like the current arrangements or if there’s anything you would like to change.”

The majority of dog owners in Mid Sussex are responsible, pick up their dogs’ mess and keep them under proper control, the council has said.

However, there is a small minority who don’t and this can create problems.

The PSPOs enable fixed penalty notices to be issued by an authorised officer when they see an offence occur.

These are set at £75 or £50 if paid within ten days.

The proposed PSPOs will cover:

• Fouling of Land by Dogs

In order to reduce the amount of dog fouling in Mid Sussex, owners are required to clean up their dogs’ mess. This order is applied to any land which is open to the air and to which the public have access.

• Dog Exclusion

To prevent people or the dogs themselves being injured as a result of sharing activity space, dogs should be excluded from all fenced children’s play areas and fenced recreational areas such as tennis courts, bowling greens and multi activity areas owned by MSDC.

• Dogs on Lead by Direction

In order to stop a loose dog disrupting sporting or community events or disturbing local wildlife, dogs must be placed on a lead if requested to do so by an authorised officer. This order applies to MSDC owned land on which formal sports and community events regularly take place, and all designated nature reserves.

• Dogs Specified Maximum Amount

The number of dogs one person can take onto council nature reserves or selected large parks should be restricted to six.

The consultation is available to view at the MSDC reception or on the council’s website via www.midsussex.gov.uk/dogcontrolconsultation.

