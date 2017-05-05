Public invited to Dementia Day

A Dementia Day is being held in Haywards Heath this month.

Dementia Friendly Mid Sussex and West Sussex County Council have sponsored the event, being held as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

The event is taking place on Tuesday May 16, at Clair Hall, from 2pm to 5pm.

Besides raising awareness of dementia, it aims to enable carers and those living with dementia to meet voluntary and national support organisations who offer practical help and advice available locally.

The Dementia Action Alliances of Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath together with exhibitors including Waitrose, West Sussex Memory Assessment Service, Gatwick Airport, Mothers Union and Haywards Heath W.I. Carers Support, who can, for instance, offer access to legal and financial advice.

There will also be presentations on services from the stage.

