Public praised for attempts to save ‘much loved’ cricketer

Paramedics have praised the efforts of members of the public who tried to save a man’s life after he collapsed playing cricket.

Tim Monday​ died suddenly on Saturday afternoon, July 8, while playing for West Chiltington & Thakeham Cricket Club in a 1st XI home game at the recreation ground.

The 52-year-old was well known in the Sussex cricketing fraternity​ having played for many years across the county.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called at 6.20pm after receiving reports Mr Monday had stopped breathing. Members of the public attempted to resuscitate him before paramedics arrived.

“Sadly the attempts proved unsuccessful,” the ambulance service said.

“We would like to thank all those involved in trying to help at the scene.”

West Chiltington & Thakeham said his death had left a ‘huge hole’ in the club.

First XI captain Jim Sadler was ‘totally devastated’ and said Mr Monday was instrumental in helping the club move up the leagues.

Related stories: Tributes paid as loss of ‘much loved’ Tim leaves ‘huge hole’ in club and cricket family

