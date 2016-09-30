Puppy reunited with owner after being handed into police

A young puppy which was handed into police after being found on its own has been reunited with its owner.

Crawley Police tweeted a photo a cute pup which was found by a member of the public yesterday (Thursday September 29).

It was being kept in the ‘custody’ of Inspector Sue Neilson until its owners could be found.

The force said today that the puppy had been happily reunited with its owners and returned home.

