Quakers to ‘test the water’ in Haywards Heath

Ditchling Quakers is inviting the people of Haywards Heath to trial run one of their worship meetings.

The worshipping community group is holding four trial meetings on Sundays at The Yews Centre in Boltro Road to ‘test the water’ in the town.

Quaker Janet Shimmin said: “We meet together for an hour that is often mainly silent. We sit quietly, hoping to experience together the presence of God, the Light, which is within each of us.

“Sometimes a person may feel prompted to speak and this can be very moving and thought-provoking.

“Away from the pressure and hurry of busy lives this shared stillness can be really refreshing and can bring us closer to each other and to a deeper sense of meaning in our lives..

“Everyone is welcome. If you don’t feel up to spending an hour in silence with strangers, come and meet us afterwards between 11.30am to 12 noon.

Just ring the doorbell at The Yews.”

The meetings will take place on the third Sunday in each month. The first will be on April 16.

Contact Helen via helensimmonds30@gmail.com for more information.

