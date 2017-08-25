Queen legend Freddie Mercury rules the skies

Rock legend and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has become the latest star to adorn a fleet of aircraft operating out of Gatwick.

An image of the legendary singer can currently be seen on the tailfins of Norwegian airline jets.

The first Freddie Mercury aircraft went into operation this summer - ahead of what would have been singer’s 71st birthday on September 5.

A spokesman said: “When Norwegian’s first 737-300s took to the skies in 2002, we challenged a well-established and long-lasting airline monopoly. It felt only natural for us to adorn the tails of our aircraft with personalities who have pushed the boundaries, challenged the established and inspired others.”

The spokesman added: “As a singer that once remarked ‘I am not going to be a star. I am going to be a legend,’ Freddie Mercury perfectly captures the essence of Norwegian’s tailfin heroes, with his life and music inspiring generations of fans across the world.”

Other British tailfin heroes honoured by Norwegian include footballer Bobby Moore, children’s author Roald Dahl, pioneering pilot Amy Johnson and aviation maverick Sir Freddie Laker, who at one time had a home in Crawley, and was founder of Laker Airways at Gatwick, along with his ‘Skytrain’.